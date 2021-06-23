Advertisement
Fourth person charged in weekend homicide: Regina police
Police taped off a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street on Friday in connection with a man's death. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- A fourth person has been charged in Regina’s sixth homicide of the year.
Travis Grimoldby, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Robert Henry Fuchs. Police said Grimboldy was arrested just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Two men and a woman were charged on Monday in relation to the death. Marley Dawn McArthur, 35, Richard William Snyder, 36, and Anthony Allan Rus, 24, are accused jointly of second-degree murder.
According to the Regina Police Service, a homicide investigation began after officers were sent to the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. on June 18 following a report of an injured man, who was later pronounced dead.
Police said Grimoldby is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.