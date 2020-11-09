MOOSE JAW -- Fraser Tolmie has been re-elected for a second term as mayor of Moose Jaw.

The incumbent mayor was elected with 3,189 votes, or 55 per cent. John Kot finished second with 2,316 votes, or 40 per cent. Nancy Nash also received 287 votes.

“I am honored and humbled to be elected to a second term to represent the people of Moose Jaw. I’ve always said the potential of Moose Jaw is in its people and in my last four years, I’ve been able to see great things,” Tolmie said.

Tolmie was first elected to Moose Jaw City Council in 2009 as a councillor and was elected mayor in 2016.

“We’re going to be advocating for the citizens of Moose Jaw, they deserve good jobs, they deserve businesses coming here, contributing to the local economy and we need to be able to generate that and that’s what we’re going to be doing," he said.

Ahead of his campaign, he emphasized how he feels the relationship between the city and the business community has improved in the past four years. As the pandemic continues, he said that relationship will be important to the economic recovery of the city.

The City of Moose Jaw said these results are unofficial. Official results will be released at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.