Fred Wagman, Riders president who staved off disaster, dead at 86

The man that helped shepherd the green and white through one of its darkest chapters has passed away.

Fred Wagman served as the President of the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1996 to 1997.

He passed away on Tuesday, according to a Riders news release. He was 86.

Over those tumultuous two years as president, Wagman kept the ailing Riders franchise from financial ruin by organizing a telethon that saved the team.

The next year, the Riders would compete in the 85th Grey Cup.

“We were all thankful to have known Fred’s friendly demeanour alongside the endless hard work and dedication he showed as the volunteer president of our team and a member of the board,” a message from the Riders read.

“While Fred’s contributions to the Club were innumerable, he was first an ardent fan. It was a passion that never wavered even decades after he left the Roughriders administration.”

Prior to leading the green and white, Wagman had a long and successful career in broadcast beginning in 1957.

In 1975, Wagman was appointed the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cable Regina, known today as Access Communications.

He received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2001 in recognition for his service to his community.