Gate admission on the first day of the Canadian Western Agribition in 2019 and 2020 will be free for all visitors, thanks to a new partnership between the event and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The partnership will coincide with the the Roughriders' 110th anniversary, Grey Cup 2020 and CWA’s 50th show.

"We wanted to find a way to celebrate both the Riders and Agribition while giving something back to the people who really make both organizations great," CWA President Chris Lees said in a news release. "We're proud to cheer on the Roughriders and we're glad they're here to cheer Agribition on too."

Regular admission rates will resume on the second day.

The partnership will also see Rider player appearances, fan contests, photo opportunities and more.

"Agriculture and football are two of the great passions that the people of Saskatchewan share, so it's exciting to come together with Agribition on this partnership," Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said in the release. "We're looking forward to celebrating our joint anniversaries with them and the rest of the province in 2020."

All tickets are now on sale for CWA which runs November 25-30, 2019.