Free Agent Tracker: Which Riders are set to hit the market in 2020
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief, centre, celebrates an interception during first half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA -- Heading into the 2020 off-season, the Roughriders have several players that could be hitting the free agent market on February 11, 2020.
The Saskatchewan group is headlined by wide receiver Shaq Evans, offensive lineman Dan Clark and linebackers Solomon Elimimian, Cameron Judge and Derrick Moncrief.
Check out a full list of players by position that could be hitting the open market.
This story will be updated all off season with every Rider signing.
* - Starter
Italics - Canadian
WR
Emmanuel Arceneaux*
Albert Awachie
Shaq Evans*
Denzel Radford
Naaman Roosevelt
Cory Watson
RB
Kienan Lafrance
Marcus Thigpen
OL
Dariusz Bladek
Philip Blake*
Dan Clark*
Takoby Cofield
Thaddeus Coleman*
Jeremy Zver
DL
Lavar Edwards
Makana Henry* – signed two year extension with Riders 11/29/2019
Micah Johnson*
AC Leonard*
LB
Brandyn Bartlett
DyShawn Davis
Solomon Elimimian*
Alexandre Gagne
Chad Geter
Sam Hurl
Cameron Judge*
Derrick Moncrief*
DB
Elie Bouka
Ed Gainey*
Nick Marshall*
Jordan Reaves
LS
Jorgen Hus
P
Jon Ryan
A full list of CFL Free Agents can be found on the CFL Website