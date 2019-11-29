REGINA -- Heading into the 2020 off-season, the Roughriders have several players that could be hitting the free agent market on February 11, 2020.

The Saskatchewan group is headlined by wide receiver Shaq Evans, offensive lineman Dan Clark and linebackers Solomon Elimimian, Cameron Judge and Derrick Moncrief.

Check out a full list of players by position that could be hitting the open market.

This story will be updated all off season with every Rider signing.

* - Starter

Italics - Canadian

WR

Emmanuel Arceneaux*

Albert Awachie

Shaq Evans*

Denzel Radford

Naaman Roosevelt

Cory Watson

RB

Kienan Lafrance

Marcus Thigpen

OL

Dariusz Bladek

Philip Blake*

Dan Clark*

Takoby Cofield

Thaddeus Coleman*

Jeremy Zver

DL

Lavar Edwards

Makana Henry* – signed two year extension with Riders 11/29/2019

Micah Johnson*

AC Leonard*

LB

Brandyn Bartlett

DyShawn Davis

Solomon Elimimian*

Alexandre Gagne

Chad Geter

Sam Hurl

Cameron Judge*

Derrick Moncrief*

DB

Elie Bouka

Ed Gainey*

Nick Marshall*

Jordan Reaves

LS

Jorgen Hus

P

Jon Ryan

