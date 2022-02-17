Free Fishing Weekend begins Friday throughout Sask.
Saskatchewan's lakes will be busy this long-weekend, as Free Fishing Weekend returns to the province.
From Friday to Monday, all fishing can be done without a license for anyone in the province, including those visiting Saskatchewan.
Brandon Kayter is a Saskatchewan Angler who lives near Regina, but travels across the province to fish in any number of the 100,000 lakes within the borders.
"(Free Fishing Weekend is) a great opportunity for people to get into the sport," he said.
“In the summertime, you're pretty limited to the shores. When it comes to ice fishing, it's super accessible for everybody."
The Ministry of Environment said if you are heading out, make sure to do it safely. That means dress in layers, tell people where you're going and when you'll be back and also be prepared for a sudden change in weather.
"Just because you see others on the ice don't assume it's safe,” said the Ministry’s Chad Doherty. “Always take that responsibility on yourself to check not only thickness [of the ice], but also the quality. Watch for slush and snowdrifts, they're not always consistent on a body of water, they can be patchy."
Every time you step onto the ice, there’s a degree of unpredictability, according to Kayter.
He said that's what continues to bring him back out onto the hardwater.
"(It’s) just the anticipation and not knowing what's going to happen. (You) never know what's going to happen every time you head over to the water — whether that be ice fishing or open water fishing. Every time is different. You can catch the fish of a lifetime, you have no idea," Kayter said.
Although it’s free to fish in Saskatchewan during the Family Day weekend, fishing regulations like possession limits still apply.
If you are looking to take fish outside of the province, you will need a fishing license.
