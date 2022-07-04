Free, rapid access counselling expanding to 8 locations in southern and west-central Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan is set to provide $1.498 million in additional funding to Family Services Saskatchewan (FSSK), for the purpose of expanding access to free, rapid counselling to the southern and west central regions of the province.

"Reaching out to a counsellor is a big step for some," Family Services Saskatchewan Board Member and Family Service Regina CEO Shellie Pociuk said in a news release. "Having affordable and accessible support when you need it is crucial for keeping individuals and families safe."

The rapid access counselling program will be provided by Moose Jaw Family Services on certain days in Moose Jaw, Gravelbourg and Assiniboia according to the release.

West Central Family Services will be based out of Kindersley and provide services in Biggar, Leader, Rosetown and Unity.

A total of 23 communities have been offering counselling services since 2019-2020 including:

Battleford

Estevan

Humboldt

Indian Head

Kamsack

Kelvington

Melfort

Nipawin

North Battleford

Prince Albert

Regina

Saskatoon

Southey

Swift Current

Tisdale

Weyburn

Wynyard

Yorkton

With the expansion of services, there is set to be a total of 31 communities receiving these walk-in mental health counselling services.