'Free to be themselves': Inclusivity, creativity and talent on display at Regina Expo

Its been a long two years of waiting for fans of the Regina Expo, but the event finally made its return to the Queen City, bringing with it some creative costumes.

Among the crowd were various cosplay enthusiasts including the ‘Sask Super Duo,’ who traveled from Saskatoon for the event.

On Sunday the pair were dressed up in batman themed costumes taking pictures with expo attendees of all ages.

The duo were thrilled to be back in action, making people smile.

"We love superheroes and when you go out to charity events and kids see us even kids here today. She just got a little hug from a little guy and it was so cute,” said Michael Maclean, one half of the duo.

The pair has been spreading joy through their costumes for almost ten years.

They said they are overjoyed to see so many different and unique costumes this year.

"To dress up in any costume they're fans of, so many different anime, different comic books, different Marvel movies, they just love it and they sort of feel free to just be themselves,” Maclean said.

The expo also featured celebrity guests including Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on the popular television series “The Walking Dead.”

“I was kind of born in a flyover state in Colorado, we didn't really have a lot of comic cons growing up, and I feel like if I had had this available to me, I would have been a much more well adjusted youth,” said Marquand.

Marquand added the expo community is accepting and enjoys getting out to meet the fans.

“It's very inclusive and I've always felt like I can have that experience with adults and kids,” said Marquand.

The expo had activities for all ages including board games, artists, vendors, and cosplay venues and much more.