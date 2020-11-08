REGINA -- Yorkton RCMP say freezing rain falling in the Yorkton area since late Saturday and into early Sunday morning is making roads extremely slippery.

RCMP said Sunday the roads are covered with black ice, which makes the roads appear normal but are actually slippery.

RCMP is asking residents to be cautious and not travel unless necessary.

“If you have to travel, be cautious and drive especially slowly,” RCMP said.

Dangerous road conditions could delay police response and emergency services, it added.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for much of northern and southern Saskatchewan.

Winter conditions exist on nearly all Saskatchewan highways, according to the government Highway Hotline website.

The hotline said even though crews will be working, it’s not possible to keep highways clear during a storm or major snowfall.

“Roads will not return to normal winter driving conditions until after the storm ends,” it said in an email. “Please check the Highway Hotline regularly and consider deferring travel.”