Freezing rain, heavy snow expected in parts of Sask. this weekend

Freezing rain and heavy snow could hit parts of central and southeastern Saskatchewan this weekend, prompting special weather statements to be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to ECCC, a low pressure system developing over Alberta could become freezing rain early on Sunday.

“The freezing rain is expected to develop overnight Saturday night to early Sunday morning and will blossom eastward as the low progresses. North of the freezing rain, snow that has the potential to be heavy will spread through central Saskatchewan,” ECCC said on its website.

ECCC said the system comes with a significant amount of uncertainty, adding that variation in temperature by as little as a single degree could determine if precipitation falls as rain or snow.

Current watches and warnings can be read here. Road conditions can be read on the Highway Hotline.