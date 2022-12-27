Freezing rain warning in effect for Regina, parts of southern Sask.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday, including Regina.

The warning was issued for western sections of the province in the morning, spreading to Regina in the afternoon.

Travellers are advised to exercise extreme caution, as ice-covered surfaces may occur without warning. Road closures and utility outages may occur, according to Canada’s weather service.

Public Safety Canada encourages people to make an emergency plan and create an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first aid kit, and a flashlight.

Travel is not recommended in several areas, including Weyburn, Swift Current, Milestone, Odessa, and the Regina Bypass, according to the Highway Hotline.

The freezing rain should wrap up in the evening in most areas.

For more information, visit Environment Canada’s website.