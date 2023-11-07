REGINA
Regina

    • Freezing rain warnings issued for southeast Sask.

    A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan as a band of precipitation moves through the area.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the area of freezing rain will move from west to east over the next few hours with conditions expected to improve in southeastern Saskatchewan by mid-morning.

    “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” ECCC said on its website.

    Current watches and warnings can be seen here, while highway conditions can be read here.

    Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces, ECCC said.

    Regina was included in the warning earlier in the day Tuesday but has since been dropped in an update from ECCC.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadians make Rafah crossing out of Gaza

    The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years

    World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News