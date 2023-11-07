Freezing rain warnings issued for southeast Sask.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan as a band of precipitation moves through the area.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the area of freezing rain will move from west to east over the next few hours with conditions expected to improve in southeastern Saskatchewan by mid-morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” ECCC said on its website.

Current watches and warnings can be seen here, while highway conditions can be read here.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces, ECCC said.

Regina was included in the warning earlier in the day Tuesday but has since been dropped in an update from ECCC.