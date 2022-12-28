Freezing rain wreaks havoc on Sask. highways
A system bringing freezing rain closed numerous highways and impacted travel across the province Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
CTV Regina Meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes said warm air in the atmosphere coupled with the colder air at the surface to create the freezing rain.
“Precipitation falls as rain but before it hits the ground, there is a freezing level where the temperatures are cooler at the ground level than they are in the higher atmosphere,” she said. “That’s when it becomes messy for everybody.”
Saskatchewan RCMP said its operators received 59 reports of motor vehicle collisions between noon on Dec. 27 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 28. They added an additional 37 non-collision reports for road hazards or cars in ditches.
One of those calls was a jack knifed semi on Highway 7 near Kindersley, Sask. Police closed the highway early Wednesday morning as tow trucks could not get to the location.
Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a semi travelling on Highway 1 outside of Swift Current collided with a tow truck who was pulling another semi out of the ditch.
Low Cost Towing posted on social media, “road conditions were extreme … accidents like this should never happen.”
According to police, three people were taken to hospital as a result of the collision. A passenger of the stuck semi and the tow truck operator sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening and the driver as the stuck semi as a precaution.
“Slowing to 60 and moving over when approaching a tow truck with all their blue and amber lights on is the law,” said Low Cost Towing in their post. “This law is not new and people need to start obeying the laws in place that help save lives.”
“They work 365 days, 24 hours a day to help motorists who are in need,” said Christine Niemczyk of CAA Saskatchewan. “Respect their space and give them room if you’re out on the highways.”
In a press release, Low Cost Towing said the operator taken to hospital has since been released and is at home with his family.
"He is scraped up pretty good and is very sore and bruised but will recover," the release read.
"This accident is proof that people need better education and their needs to be stiffer enforcement to help all the workers on the highway, whether tow trucks, tire shops, police."
CAA Saskatchewan said its roadside assistance call centre received nearly 700 calls for service from Tuesday through Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“Every call is treated as importantly and with respect,” said Niemczyk. “For those waiting, wait indoors. Do not wait inside.”
“Stay in your vehicle, it does provide shelter until help does arrive.”
The weather also forced the Swift Current Broncos and Medicine Hat Tigers to postpone their Western Hockey League match-up Wednesday.
For the most up-to-date highway and road conditions, visit the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.
