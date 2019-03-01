

CTV Regina





Fransaskois flags will fly on the Albert Memorial Bridge in March to celebrate French culture.

Assemblée Communautaire Fransaskoise said the general public in Regina doesn’t have much knowledge about the group or the flag.

It said raising the flags will give people an opportunity to learn about the Fransaskois people and what is available for French culture in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan government will be making a declaration on March 6 to honour the Fransaskois community.