REGINA -- Regina Public Schools is moving the French immersion program at École Harbour Landing to Dr. A.E. Perry School in Albert Park South.

The school board approved the move at a meeting on Tuesday night.

There are currently 900 students at École Harbour Landing. The school was built for 650 students. The change means around 180 French immersion students will make the move to the new school.

French immersion students who live close to A.E. Perry will need to walk to school, as transportation routes will also be changing in the fall.