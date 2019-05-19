

SWAT teams were deployed on Friday night, after a vehicle connected to multiple firearm calls in Regina was tracked to Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw and Regina Police responded to the 1000 block of Ominica St. East, along with SWAT and K-9 units.

Police described the situation as a “dynamic matter,” and said it is still under investigation. More information will be released by police when it becomes available.