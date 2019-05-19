Friday night firearm calls lead to SWAT deployment in Moose Jaw
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 10:46AM CST
SWAT teams were deployed on Friday night, after a vehicle connected to multiple firearm calls in Regina was tracked to Moose Jaw.
Moose Jaw and Regina Police responded to the 1000 block of Ominica St. East, along with SWAT and K-9 units.
Police described the situation as a “dynamic matter,” and said it is still under investigation. More information will be released by police when it becomes available.