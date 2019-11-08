REGINA -- Friday night’s game between the Regina Pats and the Swift Current Broncos at the Brandt Centre has been cancelled due to “an ice plant issue.”

Tonight’s game between the @WHLPats and @SCBroncos has been cancelled due to unplayable ice. Some fluid leaked onto the ice. Unfortunate end to Colten Teubert Bobble Head Night. #WHL pic.twitter.com/Cuk3cGTuWB — Marc Smith (@MarcSmithCTV) November 9, 2019

The ice was deemed “unplayable” after a pipe began to leak below the ice surface.

Due to ice plant issues at the Brandt Centre, tonight's game has been cancelled as the ice is unplayable.



The game will be rescheduled, all tickets will be redeemable for the later date.



More info to come. — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) November 9, 2019

According to a press release from Evraz Place, a brine leak was detected in the area of the east goal crease just after 6 p.m. The game was set to start at 7 p.m.

"The team worked diligently to locate the leak and discovered the leak was related to a brine line failure," said the press release. "Mitigation of this issue would require significant time for repair and to rebuild the necessary ice to ensure player safety."

Evraz Place is estimating the repairs will take 24 hours.

Tim Reid, president and CEO with the Regina Exhibition Assocation Limited, said the bracing system for the lines punctured the brine line.

"This is likely the result of vibrations, the impact of temperature change within the concrete ice slab and the age of the infastructure," Reid said in a press release.

Former Pats forward Colton Teubert was going to be honoured at the game with a bobble head night in his name.

