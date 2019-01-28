Emergency responders see how essential donated blood can be first hand, and it’s prompted them to partake in a friendly competition to raise awareness about the importance of donating.

Carrie Derin owes her life to first responders and donated blood, two things that helped her through the moments immediately after being badly injured in an ATV accident. This year, she’s helping kick off the campaign that highlights both, called “Sirens for Life.”

“It's just very important that people continue to donate, and realize the significance they have and how many lives they've touched along the way,” Derin said at the campaign’s launch Monday.

The campaign puts different emergency services like police, fire, and EMS in a friendly competition on who can donate the most blood before the end of March.

“These people are out saving lives in those emergency situations, but beyond that are coming down and contributing to Canada’s national blood system,” said Aaron Barlow with Canadian Blood Services.

“Through the months of February and March, if we’re seeing upwards of 300 emergency service personnel come in just through Regina, that’s a significant number to what we’re collecting in a month.”

Saskatchewan Health Authority paramedics like Cory Brossart say this cause hits particularly close to their line of work.

“Paramedics see the need for blood on a daily basis as we respond to traumatic incidents, so we're pleased and proud to actually participate in this event,” Brossart said.

The combined forces of both STARS Air Ambulance and the SHA are the defending champs in Regina, a title Brossart is extremely proud to have.

“EMS paramedics get the most donations with the least amount of members,” Brossart said.

Last year, the paramedics donated 109 units of blood. They hope to top that number this year and are encouraging others to donate blood in the process.