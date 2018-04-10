Friends and family of Mark Cross are remembering the man who lost his life during a bus crash on Friday.

Cross was one of 15 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. The assistant coach spent five seasons playing with the York University Lions, before returning to Saskatchewan in 2017, bringing him closer to family.

"He loved Christmas. And he loved the kind of activities and the kind of togetherness that Christmas brings,” Cross’ close friend Lucas Frison said.

Cross took a job with the Humboldt Broncos while playing for the local Strasbourg Maroons senior men’s team. That ability to still be able to play, allowed him to connect with the players in Humboldt

"He knew what the players were still going through, how to be treated, in today's coaching," said Scott Frizzell, who coached with Cross.

Cross was known as a leader with an intense demeanor. Frizzell says Cross always wanted to help, and was more than willing to block a shot or standup for a teammate. Another one of his major qualities was being a great friend.

"The shirt I’m wearing right now. This was one of marks old shirts that he gave me. Again he was a lot taller than me, bigger than me, so he always gave me his hand me down clothes as he was growing out of them,” Frison said.

Frison says over the years his wardrobe has slowly become a bit of Cross' wardrobe.

A celebration of life for Mark Cross will be held on Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m. in Strasbourg.