Frigid temperatures continued in Regina Wednesday, but that didn’t stop some from working outdoors.

Riley Lyon is a gas attendant at Co-op and says nothing stops him from working in the cold.

“Give me one second, my eyelash just froze together,” Lyons laughed prior to an interview with CTV News.

Lyons rotates his shift from indoors to outdoors ever half an hour. He says even in the cold, it’s the customers that make all the difference. One customer did just that.

Mikaela Renwick was feeling extra grateful for gas attendants like Lyons who work outside.

“Just because it’s really cold and I don’t want to pump my own gas,” Renwick said. “I just thought it was a kind thing to do – it sucks to be out in the cold.”

Lyons says the extra cash was appreciated.

“Because it was so cold she gave me a $5 tip for coffee or something just to keep warm,” Lyons said.

Environment Canada’s extreme cold warning remained in effect for much of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday. The warning is issued when wind chill temperatures dip below minus 40C.

The weather agency says those who head outdoors are encouraged to dress warm and wear lots of layers with a wind resistant outer layer and keep emergency supplies in vehicles, such as an extra blanket or jumper cables.

Enviroment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist, John Paul Cragg, says frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

“Hypothermia can set in quite quickly with these temperatures so exposed skin can freeze within five to ten minutes when we have wind chill around the minus 40 to minus 45 mark which we have been seeing,” Cragg said.

The warning also extends to pets. Bill Thorn with the Regina Hume Society says it’s best to use common sense when having your pets outside. He added that animals should not be left unattended in a vehicle in the winter time either.

“Much similar to humans, if they’re not willing to touch the snow, there’s some discomfort there,” Thorn said. “If they’re shivering just like you and I would, it’s not hard to figure that out, but just use common sense and limit their time outside.

Environment Canada says a frigid arctic mass blanketing Saskatchewan will give overnight lows around- 30 C and daytime highs around -20 C throughout the week.

Based on a report from CTV's Cally Stephanow