REGINA -- Canada’s game can be an expensive one, and for some, the cost can be too high.

Twelve-year-old Lionel Kenny was prepared to drop out of the Ethan Bear Hockey Camp taking place in Ochapowace First Nation this week because he didn’t have any equipment.

That was until Bear himself stepped in to help out.

“When I heard he wouldn’t be able to make it, I just thought about myself and if I was him and if I wasn’t able to attend,” said the Carolina Hurricanes defenceman.

“For a lot of kids around here, this is probably one of their highlights of their summer as it is mine. It just felt like the right thing to do.”

Lionel’s family thought they were just meeting Bear to buy a new pair of skates, but he ended up buying Lionel brand new equipment after finding out his had gone missing earlier this year.

“I was excited,” said Lionel. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh I’m going to meet Ethan Bear, he’s buying me skates.’ And then he just started buying all this stuff.”

Lionel’s mother, Jocelyne Kinistino, said shopping with Bear was incredibly special for her entire family.

“We couldn’t believe what happened to us,” said Kinistino. “It’s not everyday that someone is going to spend a lot of money on you. And for your child, just so they could play hockey.”

Bear, who is from Ochapowace First Nation, has always had a special connection with Lionel’s family. Lionel’s grandfather, who recently passed away, worked at the rink and would open the doors for Bear whenever he was looking to get on the ice.

“When it came to his grandson, and he didn’t have equipment and dealing with the loss of his grandpa…from the heart, I knew he had to be there,” said Bear.