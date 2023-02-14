Frost 2.0 a 'smashing success': Tourism Regina

Regina’s second annual Frost Festival saw a sizable increase in attendance from last year, according to the city.

Tourism Regina reported that Frost Festival 2023 saw 88,970 total visitors. This marks an almost 21,000 person increase from the festival’s inaugural run of 68,012 in 2022.

According to organizers, warm weather was a big help in getting people outdoors to the festival’s four hubs: Downtown Regina, the Warehouse District, Wascana Park and REAL.

“One of the purposes for this is, it’s not a time where businesses are thriving. I mean, February is not our best tourism month in Regina, although it may be in the future,” Tim Reid, president and CEO of REAL, told CTV News.

“So our hope is always; how do we use this as an opportunity to fill hotels, fill restaurants, drive opportunities for businesses that participate with Frost to find some revenue, and frankly boost their bottom line a little bit.”

Frost is set to return in 2024. However, the new staple may have to change its dates to compete with the Canadian Brier Curling Championships.