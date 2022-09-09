Frost expected overnight throughout central, southern Sask.

Some Saskatchewan residents could wake up to frost on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued frost advisories for the entirety of central and southern Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.

“Widespread, patchy frost is expected tonight throughout the region,” Environment Canada said in the advisory.

Temperatures are expected to drop towards the freezing mark on Friday night, with some areas hitting 0 C.

Environment Canada warns frost could damage crops in frost prone areas.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” Environment Canada said.

The alert includes both Regina and Saskatoon.

Head to the Environment Canada website for up to date weather information and the latest watches and warnings.