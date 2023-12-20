'Frustrated': Riders' CEO looks back on second consecutive losing season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had another disappointing outing in 2023 after missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. This was the first time the team missed in consecutive seasons since 2015-16.

During a year-end interview with CTV's Brit Dort, Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds summarized his thoughts on 2023.

“It was an up and down season. We started 3-1 and there was lots of energy, and lots of positive momentum, then just the way the season ended was very disappointing. It was a challenging year on the field for sure. We were frustrated with how the season went and certainly how it ended,” he said.

Following the 3-1 start, Reynolds pointed to one of the first hurdles of starting quarterback Trevor Harris getting hurt, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

“I think it started off well and we were having good crowds. Unfortunately, Trevor Harris got hurt and we never really recovered from that,” Reynolds said.

The crowds became an issue as the stadium struggled to sell out and even recorded its lowest attendance since New Mosaic opened in 2017 for a regular season contest.

Reynolds said several factors, such as the cost of living, played a role in that.

“Just the price of everything is more expensive. So it starts to impact that discretionary income, people’s mortgages are up, rents up. So we’re seeing some effects of that and we’ll probably see some effects of that moving forward,” shared Reynolds.

“It’s a challenging environment right now. Certainly the on field product didn’t help. Obviously we were disappointed in the season in 2022 and toward the end of that season we saw the attendance drop off as the team performance dropped off.”

When asked how the team plans to try and get fans back in the seats and up gate receipts in 2024, Reynolds pointed to some efforts already put in place in 2023.

“Our family packs have been really important and we actually had twice as many families come through on our family packs. So the word is starting to get out there which is great to get that next generation of fans,” he said.

“We’ve actually had half price season tickets for youths this year which is also really good. Speaking of affordability, we did $5 menu items, last year we lowered the price on 9,000 seats in the stadium. So trying to make it as affordable as possible for people to come to Mosaic,” he added.

The Riders ended the season once again on a significant slide, losing seven in a row. That forced the club to make some decisions with who was at the helm. Craig Dickenson was let go after the season and the team brought in Corey Mace to take over.

“Jeremy (O’Day) made the decision to move on from our former head coach and I certainly have a lot of confidence in Jeremy and I was really confident in the process he was going to run to hire our next head coach,” he said.

“There was tons of interest and you could tell right away he thought highly of Coach Mace. Corey really gets what it means to be a Roughrider and the passion for the fans, how important winning is here. Jeremy landed on the right head coach and I’m quite excited and optimistic as we go into 2024.”