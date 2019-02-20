

CTV Regina





The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) voted to oppose Saskatchewan’s trespassing laws at winter session on Wednesday.

The motion passed with 39 members in favour of challenging the new law. First Nation leaders are concerned about hunting, fishing and gathering treaty rights.

“I think it’s going to cause more rural crime, so I think that should be considered and I wish we would have been able to sit down, consult properly and the province would have walked away with some vital solutions,” FSIN Vice Chief Heather Bear said.

The Saskatchewan Trespassing Act was announced in the fall of 2018 and would require people to receive permission from landowners before accessing private property

Wednesday was the final day of the three-day winter session in Yorkton of FSIN leaders.