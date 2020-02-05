REGINA -- Truck drivers who haul fuel for Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-op Refinery Complex are set to hold a protest in Regina’s downtown on Thursday over barricades in place at the refinery.

The Indepenedent Lease Operators will meet at City Hall before staging “protest laps” around downtown, including the police station, with drivers behind the wheel of their respective trucks.

The group is demanding the barricades at the refinery be removed and that truck access be restored.

“While the Lease Operators respect Unifor’s right to peacefully picket, the illegal barricades do not represent peaceful protest in any way and need to come down,” a release sent by the group reads. “With the blockades stretching to nearly three weeks, the transportation companies are now facing the possibility of severe financial hardship, potential employee layoffs and some are even at risk of closing their doors permanently.”

The barricade was taken down and trucks were allowed in last week as Co-op and Unifor returned to the bargaining table, but was restored after talks broke down between the two sides.

Refinery workers have now been on the picket lines for over 60 days.