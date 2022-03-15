Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.

More than 1,000 delegates and guests are expected to attend the three-day event that kicked off Tuesday morning at the Queensbury Convention Centre.

“This will be one of the best conventions we ever have,” said SARM president Ray Orb.

“We’re excited about getting back together.”

Despite taking a year off from the in-person convention, Orb said members are picking up where they left off with an agenda that focuses on several key advocacy initiatives such as improvements to broadband connectivity, strengthening relationships between RMs and the oil industry, and rural crime and trespassing prevention.

Orb said SARM officials are also keeping a close eye on the impending CP Rail strike. Orb has sent a letter to the federal transport minister asking CP workers to be legislated back to work if it comes to that point.

“This would probably be the worst time for a major carrier in this province, in this country, to have to go on strike. We want it stopped,” Orb said.

“There are farmers and ranchers out there right now that need feed delivered to their livestock.”

The high price of fuel and fertilizer is another pressure on RMs, according to Orb.

The federal carbon tax is set to increase again on April 1. SARM is asking the federal government to hold off on the increase.

“We cannot take any more taxes on fuel,” Orb said.

“It’s just becoming too expensive. We will become uncompetitive if this continues because our farmers have to compete internationally as well for their market.”

Premier Scott Moe is expected to address the SARM convention Wednesday morning. The event wraps up Thursday.