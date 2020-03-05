REGINA -- A GoFundMe page has raised more than $9,000 for the family of a man involved in a single-vehicle crash in Regina on Monday.

Harsh Sharma, 22, was one of three men in a minivan that was found in the ditch near Ring Road shortly after midnight. The driver was pronounced dead and the other passenger, 24-year-old Brijesh Patel remains in serious but stable condition.

Shae Foster, who started the GoFundMe told CTV News Regina that Sharma’s father was able to fly to Regina from Patiala, India on Tuesday to be with his son.

“The rest of the family is not as fortunate,” Foster said on the page. “This GoFundMe campaign has been set up to provide the Sharma family immediate and long term financial support for Harsh’s medical care, travel expenses, and other costs incurred.”

She said 100 per cent of donations will be given to Sharma’s father to support the family.