Funnel clouds possible for parts of Sask. Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for Regina and other parts of the province advising of possible funnel clouds on Tuesday.

Saskatoon is also included in the advisory for a second consecutive day.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” ECCC said on its website.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous, according to ECCC.

“They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances,” ECCC said.

