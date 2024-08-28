REGINA
Regina

    • Funnel clouds possible in southwest Sask. during thunderstorms Wednesday

    A funnel cloud observed southeast of Yorkton, Sask. on July 1, 2024. (Source: Prairie Storm Chasers/SeanSchofer) A funnel cloud observed southeast of Yorkton, Sask. on July 1, 2024. (Source: Prairie Storm Chasers/SeanSchofer)
    A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of southwest Saskatchewan as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says funnel clouds are possible in the area on Wednesday.

    ECCC says thunderstorm activity is expected in southwestern Saskatchewan throughout the afternoon hours as a low pressure system pushes through the region.

    “These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” ECCC said on its website.

    Swift Current, Maple Creek, Leader and surrounding areas are all included in the advisory.

    The threat of funnel clouds is expected to diminish in the early evening hours Wednesday, ECCC said.

    Current watches, warnings and advisories can be read here.

