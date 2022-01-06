Furnace failures, carbon monoxide: Here's how to avoid potential dangers caused by extreme cold

YORKTON -

While extreme cold can create problems for those venturing out into the elements, the frigid temperatures can also wreak havoc inside homes.

Cold weather can be dangerous if your furnace stops working, or a vent gets blocked by ice.

Annelle Bodnarik who works at Vetted HVAC Services in Yorkton said the cold weather has increased demand for repairs.

"We have been getting a lot of phone calls about furnaces quitting and hot water heaters not producing the hot water that they should be,” said Bodnarik.

Bodnarik also says people have been traveling for the holidays and not monitoring their homes.

"While you’re away it’s great to have someone checking on your home everyday even with these cold temperatures 24 hours can make a huge difference,” said Bodnarik.

Furnace maintenance is crucial to ensure longevity especially during these cold spells.

"Your furnace filters, have they been getting changed? That can really cause some problems with your furnace and not getting the proper airflow,” said Bodnarik.

Without proper ventilation, carbon monoxide can become a real dangerous possibility.

"Carbon monoxide is a big killer right, it is the product of combustion,” Trevor Morrissey, the chief of the Yorkton Fire Department, said. “It is a silent killer, you can’t smell it and you can’t taste it.”

Morrissey said idling vehicles is one of the main triggers for setting off carbon monoxide detectors.

"We do get people that will start their vehicles maybe not even realizing they forget they parked it in their garage last night or didn't realize their garage door didn't open start their vehicle and they end up with carbon oxygen in the house,” said Morrissey.

“Parking beside the intake on your for your furnace will and running your vehicle will pull that carbon monoxide in through your furnace and blow it through the house.”

If you're heading out, communication and planning ahead is vital to ensuring your safety.

"Letting people know where you're going and if you're traveling down a back road to get somewhere,” said Morrissey. “Let people know the road you're taking when you're supposed to be there and check in.”

With the extra snow on top of the cold weather motor vehicle accidents are happening more frequently and officials are asking drivers to be extra cautious.