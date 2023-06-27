Future location of new joint-use school in north Regina chosen

The future location of a new joint-use school in North Regina has been chosen.

The facility will be built on the site of the existing Imperial School between Broad Street North and Hamilton Street, according to a release from the province.

It will have two elementary schools, as well as a 51-space child care centre. One elementary school will be operated by Regina Public Schools and the other operated by the Regina Catholic School Division.

The new school will consolidate and replace St. Peter, St. Michael, Imperial, and McDermid elementary schools.

"We're combining double the schools, providing brand new and current learning environments to enhance education for students living in this area. It's a blessing to have this new facility underway," Regina Catholic School Board Chair Shauna Weninger said in the release.

Designs for the facility are being finalized and construction is expected to begin this fall. It is expected to be the equivalent of two soccer fields and will provide space for about 800 Prekindergarten to Grade 8 students.

The City of Regina partnered with the school divisions and the province on the project, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

“Through input gathered from community and key stakeholders, we are committed to creating a space that not only serves as a hub for programs and recreation but also enhances our residents’ well-being and quality of life,” Mayor Sandra Masters said in the release.

The facility will include a community space with a kitchen area serving the schools and the community.