Many delegations are expected to make their cases regarding the redevelopment of the decommissioned Regent Par 3 golf course, at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Fifteen delegations are expected to back a number of options including a new dog park, recreation space and a seniors assisted living complex.

Connie Buchan with the Off-Leash Dog Park User Group is listed to speak.

City administration recommended specific design options in April which follow extensive community consultation including an open house and online engagement, a community design workshop, two community engagement sessions in 2017 and online surveys.

The options recommended by administration include solely recreational facilities, an assisted living complex for seniors in addition to recreational facilities and townhouse developments with recreational facilities.

Revisions to the Coopertown Plan will be presented, which include a new intersection design. The changes to the Coopertown Plan are meant to amend issues relating to the Regina Bypass and planning for potential schools.

The revised plan is said to better support integration with the bypass and address planning for school sites.

Coopertown was originally approved by council in April 2017.