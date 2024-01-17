'Gain perspective': Former Humboldt Bronco Tyler Smith continuing mission to help others at More Joy Regina

Former Humboldt Bronco and bus crash survivor Tyler Smith will be the keynote speaker at More Joy Regina, on Bell Let’s Talk Day next Wednesday.

The More Joy Movement is about permitting oneself to experience joy by sharing multiple mental health resources.

Smith, now 25, is also a winner of The Amazing Race Canada, the Leduc, Alta. product has been a mental health advocate since the days following the 2018 tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos.

Smith says part of his message to others is going to be finding the right balance when it comes to mental health.

“Obviously we’re going to be talking about tough things and real topics,” he said. “But if you can find a balance and find some joy and find some hope, I think that’s the other overriding theme of this event, is just hope,” Smith added.

The More Joy Regina event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. inside the Conexus Arts Centre.

“Maybe we can offer people [in need] something that they cannot get in their day-to-day lives,” Smith said.

“I think we are so quick to diminish our own stories as human beings, so hopefully I’ll be able to offer that feeling that alright your story matters, whatever it may be,” he added.

For Smith, the goal has remained the same over the last five-plus years, he wants to live for the 16 people killed on the Broncos bus in April 2018.

“It’s so interesting to look back, especially on these last six years and to think how much we have all grown as individuals, but at the end of the day everything I do now is still very much for those 16 amazing people that we lost that day,” Smith said.

Smith added that “as cliché as it sounds” even if he is able to reach just one person at the More Joy event his mission will be accomplished.

Three Broncos players involved in the April 2018 crash returned to play for the team the next season, with Smith being one of them. He returned a few weeks into the following SJHL season and skated for 10 games with the Broncos before leaving the team to continue his recovery, which included mental health, closer to home.

A group of 10 wanting to attend the event will be $35 per person, early bird tickets are $45 and tickets at the door will be $55 each.

Those interested in attending the More Joy event can register here.