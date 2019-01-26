

Game lovers of all ages took to the Owl at the University of Regina for the second annual Gameapalooza, to raise money for at risk youth.

The event is meant to bring people together to play games of all kinds, ranging from board games, to card games, escape rooms or trivia. The funds from the Gameapalooza, organized by Campion College, go to the Street Culture Project which is a grassroots, non-profit charity that helps vulnerable and homeless youth.

“We actually work with youth from four to 24 through life skill development, access to community resources, relationship building and support them through crisis,” said Jade Koch, the communications director for Street Culture Project.

Funds from Gameapalooza will go directly to the Street Culture Project’s Pit Stop Program.

"It works with 16 and 17 year olds, to reintegrate them back into school, into employment or into safe and stable housing," said Koch.

The event is an important partnership for Campion College to help give back to the community.

“They’ll transition to University. You want to give them hope, surround them with people who assist them and be like ‘hey, life can be bigger than what’s going on right now,” said Chelsea Low, the Community Relations Officer for Campion University.

Gameapalooza ran for twelve hours on Saturday, from noon to midnight. Street Culture Project hopes to beat the fundraising mark of $5,000 that was set last year.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis