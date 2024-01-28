REGINA
Regina

    Garage fire in central Regina leads to no injuries

    Regina fire crews responded to an incident at a detached garage on the 600 block of Athol Street. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire) Regina fire crews responded to an incident at a detached garage on the 600 block of Athol Street. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire)
    An early morning blaze that enveloped a detached garage near the city’s centre has led to no injuries, fire crews say.

    Regina fire responded to an incident on the 600 block of Athol Street before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

    Flames had caused significant damages to a detached garage in the area.

    No injuries were reported.

    The fire’s cause will be under investigation, according to Regina fire.

