Garage fire quickly extinguished in north Regina

No one was injured after a garage fire in north Regina Friday afternoon, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

Crews responded to a garage fire on Elgaard Dr at 1:24pm. Firefighters located a vehicle on fire in the garage and extinguished quickly. Significant damage to vehicle and the garage. No injuries. Fire is under investigation #YQR pic.twitter.com/Gquu7XukJf — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) February 24, 2023

According to the tweet, crews were called to Elgaard Drive at approximately 1:24 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A vehicle and the garage suffered significant damage, Regina Fire said.

An investigation is underway.