REGINA -- Regina Fire and Protective Services have determined a garage fire and explosion that killed one man was an accident.

Regina fire crews were called to a residence in the 4400 block of 7 Ave. on Friday evening at 8:43 p.m.

Crews tended to the critically injured occupant of the garage, and a person inside the home was able to escape unharmed.

“The circumstances surrounding the initial explosion and fire were caused by sparks from a grinder igniting fumes in a vehicle gas tank directly adjacent to the occupant,” The City of Regina said in an email.

Crews were able to contain the fire the garage.

While Regina fire crews were working near the garage, an explosion was caused by a Nitrous Oxide pressure vessel. Two firefighters were struck by shrapnel from the vessel.

Regina Fire and Protective Services wants to remind people of the danger of using flame producing equipment in confined areas with combustible liquids.