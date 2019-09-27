Fall just started, but we could be getting our first blast of winter this weekend in Saskatchewan.

The snow and cold weather on the way could pose a problem for anyone with a garden and farmers.

Tim Van Duyvendyk, owner of Dutch Growers, said protecting your flowers from cold weather by covering them at night can help extend their life.

“Basically it’s going to grab any heat that’s in the ground and store it inside the cover, so that’s going to give it enough protection overnight,” he said. “Once we get down to minus-five, minus-10, unfortunately there’s not much that we can do.”

For any tree that is five years old or younger, Van Duyvendyk said that you want to make sure you wrap the trunk before winter to protect the bark from the elements and animals.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the bark is the lifeline of the tree, so you really want to protect that bark over the winter time,” he said.

Frost is the biggest worry for gardeners, but the possibility of snow is what’s concerning farmers heading into the weekend, according to Todd Lewis with the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan.

“The snow will lodge the crop, knock it down. Certainly if it’s in swath, it will make those swaths very wet and it will take a long time for them to dry out and if it’s a standing crop, it will knock the crop down and make it more difficult to straight cut it, so it is a concern,” Lewis said.

Harvest is already behind the five-year average with this week’s crop report stating that only 39 per cent of the provincial crop is in the bin.

“It’s a difficult time and we’re sure hoping for a bare October,” Lewis said. “One silver lining to everything is the frost has stayed away, it sounds like over this next system, we’re going to get frost finally, but we’ve had an open fall here until this point and that’s helped mature some of the later crops.”

If we do get the expected snow and cold weather, farmers and gardeners will be hoping for a quick turnaround.