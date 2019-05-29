

CTV Regina





Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Regina on August 10.

The concert was announced on Wednesday morning on Pure Country 92.7. It’s the first country concert at the stadium.

Tickets go on sale on June 7 at 10 a.m. and start at $94.95, all fees included.

Brooks last performed in Saskatchewan in 2016, with six sold-out shows in four nights at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.