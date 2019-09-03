A study released by Praxis Consulting Ltd. shows a pair of concerts featuring country mega-star Garth Brooks held in August added millions of dollars to Regina’s economy.

The report, released Tuesday, shows the concerts resulted in an injection of between $13 million and $14.9 million calculated from concert revenue and operating expenses along with tourist spending which includes food, accommodations, and other purchases.

The numbers are in line with predictions made by another study prior to the concert.

In total, around $20 million dollars was added to the provincial economy.

Around 40,000 people attended each of the two shows, held Aug. 9 and 10 at Mosaic Stadium.

The economic impact study was compiled by Praxis Consulting, independent of both Garth Brooks and the City of Regina.

The full report can be viewed here.