Brett Kissel and Jesse Labelle will open Garth Brooks’ Friday and Saturday night shows respectively at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium. The two country music stars spoke to CTV Morning Live about the experience.

“We’ve played at Craven we know what kind of energy big crowds can give,” Kissel said. “But to have everybody contained to the stadium and the passion and pride that the Prairies and Saskatchewan have for country music. People will be wearing their Rider jerseys and I’m expecting it to be like a Grey Cup atmosphere.”

Alberta boy Kissel said he’s spent his life and career looking up to Garth Brooks, and learning from him has been an incredible opportunity.

“He carries himself at a ten out of ten all the time. It’s hard to put it into words to hear him compliment me,” he said.

Jesse Labelle said he was at a party in Nashville when he got the once-in-a-lifetime gig.

“I ran into Garth’s manager and he said ‘hey man I might have a show for you,’” Labelle said. “I said ‘No you’re kidding. No don’t do this to me man.’ I called my manager and five minutes later we had a show with Garth Brooks.”

Labelle said he’s excited to perform for new and old fans in Regina, and promises a high-energy performance.