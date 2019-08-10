

Some torrential rain came down on Mosaic Stadium Friday night, but it didn't put a damper on the festivities at the Garth Brooks concert.

The downpour delayed the show but Brooks did eventually take the stage to the delight of around 40,000 screaming fans.

“We had about 18 per cent of the city’s population in that stadium,” Evraz Place CEO Tim Reid said. “Overall I thought the event was a spectacular night under some really trying circumstances.”

Brooks takes the stage again Saturday with Jesse LaBelle opening.