Gas prices reach $1.88 in Regina

Another significant overnight surge sent gas prices to $1.88.9 for regular unleaded at most services stations in Regina on Friday, according to gaswizard.com.

Diesel is currently at $2.09.9. Since May 3, gas prices have risen 25 cents in the Queen City.

This chart from Gasbuddy.com shows the average price of gas in Regina (green) and Saskatoon (red) over the past 10 years.

Saskatoon also saw an overnight increase at the pumps and is currently at $1.88.9.

Prices are as high as $2.26 in Victoria, B.C.