Gas prices reach $1.88 in Regina
Another significant overnight surge sent gas prices to $1.88.9 for regular unleaded at most services stations in Regina on Friday, according to gaswizard.com.
Diesel is currently at $2.09.9. Since May 3, gas prices have risen 25 cents in the Queen City.
This chart from Gasbuddy.com shows the average price of gas in Regina (green) and Saskatoon (red) over the past 10 years.
Saskatoon also saw an overnight increase at the pumps and is currently at $1.88.9.
Prices are as high as $2.26 in Victoria, B.C.
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome Pope Francis' planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Ukraine updates: Shelling in Donetsk region kills 1, harms 12
What's happening in the war in Ukraine on Friday: One civilian was killed and 12 more people were injured in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling, the regional governor said Friday.
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
Ottawa seeks dismissal of planned class action over facial recognition tool
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a Quebec photographer's bid for certification of a class-action lawsuit, possibly involving millions of people, over the RCMP's use of a controversial facial-recognition tool.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
While gas price experts anticipate the price of a litre surging by Victoria Day, drivers can expect to see prices rise incrementally until then, including a significant spike this weekend.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Canadians forced to cancel, reschedule travel as passport delays continue
Many Canadians have told CTVNews.ca that they have had to cancel or reschedule their travel plans due to lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process almost a million more applications over the past year.
Saskatoon
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting care home residents over 17-year period
A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assaults at a rural Saskatchewan care home.
Saskatoon police union president believes officers charged in dog bite incidents 'acted lawfully'
The president of the Saskatoon Police Association believes two Saskatoon Police Service officers acted lawfully in separate dog biting incidents that resulted in each officer facing assault charges.
Sask. extends order limiting movement of poultry due to avian flu
Saskatchewan is extending an order limiting the co-mingling of poultry into June, due to an ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
Winnipeg
83-year-old Winnipeg man saves small dog from coyote
A Winnipeg man sprung into action to save his dog after it was attacked by a coyote in the evening earlier this week.
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
City of Kenora issues evacuation order to some residents due to overland flooding
The City of Kenora is asking some residents to vacate their homes immediately due to overland flooding in the city.
Calgary
'This is a big deal': 19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney
Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds earmarked in the recent provincial budget are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
Trial date for Calgary terrorism suspect delayed a full year after new lawyer hired
The trial for a Calgary man accused of travelling to Syria to commit terrorism offences will occur exactly one year after it was originally scheduled.
Outhouses on the outs: Alberta's roadside toilets getting an upgrade
Whether or not gas prices will be keeping Albertans and tourists close to home this summer, the UCP government has announced a plan to upgrade some bathroom facilities at a number of roadside stops throughout the province.
Edmonton
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, 'determined' to meet Indigenous people on their land: archbishop
The Pope will travel to Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqualuit between July 24 and 29 in what will be the fourth papal visit to Canada, and first since 2002.
A preview of Edmonton's 2022 construction season: First big steps to be taken on Valley Line West and more
The final construction season of the city's four-year budget cycle will kick off a number of big projects.
Kane scores 2, Oilers force Game 7 with 4-2 win over Kings
Evander Kane scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers kept their season alive with a 4-2 win over the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.
Toronto
The best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario
A rare total lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what's known as a 'super flower blood moon' this Sunday night.
Complainant in Hoggard trial seemed in pain after alleged sex assault, friend says
A Toronto court is hearing from a close friend of one of the complainants in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | How one of Toronto's most famous chefs turns junk food gourmet with his son
Susur Lee, the Iron Chef and Toronto-based restaurateur, is better known on TikTok as Jet Bent-Lee’s father – the one who turns junk food into gourmet meals.
Ottawa
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
Gas prices will reach a new record in Ottawa this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
Vancouver
Should there be 'family-only' sections on transit? Recommendations aimed at increasing ridership
The addition of "family-only" compartments on public transit was among several ideas recently proposed to TransLink to increase ridership among women and female-presenting passengers.
Vancouver cartoonist named finalist for Pulitzer Prize, 2 years after switching professions
Zoe Si's work has been seen by millions splashed on the pages of The New Yorker and this week she learned she was up for a Pulitzer Prize for several of her drawings.
2 arrested for arson after Penticton blaze that injured firefighters
Penticton Mounties say two people were arrested in connection to a massive fire that severely damaged a car dealership and injured two firefighters earlier this week.
Montreal
Two Quebec party leaders, including Legault, decline to do English-language debate
Two of the leaders of Quebec political parties, including Premier François Legault, won't take part in an English debate, they said Friday.
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
U.S. teen injured in Laval drive-by shooting gets visit from police officer who saved him
A 14-year-old boy from the U.S. who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend was scheduled to be airlifted back home to Boston Thursday with a bullet still lodged into his spine.
Vancouver Island
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Province to announce redevelopment plan for Royal B.C. Museum
The British Columbia government is expected to make a major announcement Friday on the redevelopment of the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria.
Canadian national security concerns delay court battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A court battle over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in Canada is now facing years of potential delays over national security concerns.
New skate park officially coming to West Shore after years of planning
After more than six years of campaigning by community members, a new skate park is officially coming to the West Shore.
Atlantic
'It's ridiculous': Gas is now selling for $2 in every Maritime province
Drivers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are paying more at the pumps after gas prices went up overnight in both provinces.
Questions linger for mother as monument for lost fishermen is erected in Nova Scotia
Questions about how a scallop dragger sank suddenly in 2020 are lingering for a crew member's mother, who this week installed a stone monument close to where the boat was lost.
Crews battling wildfire in Musquodoboit area; burn ban in effect across Nova Scotia
Provincial fire crews, a helicopter, and several fire departments are responding to a wildfire in the Musquodoboit area of Nova Scotia.
Northern Ontario
Founder of Sudbury pizza franchise charged with sexual assault, exploitation
An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.
Sudbury police say Dowling death being treated as a homicide
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday the death of a man in Dowling this week is now a homicide investigation.
Ontario family shocked at $1,300 bill to put ill cat down
During the pandemic more people became pet owners, but some may not realize how expensive it can be if they require emergency veterinary care.
Kitchener
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
Bikers converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th
As of 12 p.m., OPP estimated over 100,000 people were already in Port Dover with more expected to arrive throughout the day.
Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital, three other crashes reported in Port Dover
One motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital Friday after a crash just northeast of Port Dover. Several other collisions involving motorcycles were also reported.