Experts are suggesting Saskatchewan drivers may want to fill their tanks on Thursday.

Dan McTeague from Gas Buddy says gas prices in the province could jump to $1.30 a litre as early as Thursday afternoon, and into Friday morning.

McTeague says there are several factors driving the increase, including the Trans Mountain Pipeline creating instability in the market.

“It's a pipeline issue, let BC and Alberta worry about it, think again. It’s costing you 15 cents a litre to most people who are driving,” McTeague told CTV News. “I drive a little four cylinder Ford Escape that uses 70 litres a week. That's costing me 500 bucks extra a year. We aren’t talking chump change here and I think Canadians needs to engage.”

McTeague expects prices to stay high until October.