'Genuine optimism': Riders open 2024 training camp with Harris at the helm
Sunday marked day one of training camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon. The team was ecstatic to be back on the field for another year with quarterback Trevor Harris being no exception.
“It felt amazing. The energy was different. It’s a genuine optimism and it’s a genuine excitement. The flow of the offence is truly incredible and it feels natural,” he said.
It has been a waiting game for Harris who was injured in week six last year and was forced to miss the rest of the season due to a tibial plateau fracture.
“It’s been difficult obviously when you go through an injury like that at 37 years old. You wonder if you’re ever going to play again. I [started wondering] ‘maybe that’s the last snap I’ll ever take’ but as time went on I started realizing I want to continue to do this and was glad there was mutual interest to bring me back here,” he shared.
Harris added he started to feel back to his original self back in February both physically and mentally but was curious to know how it would feel to be back at the helm and in the huddle on day one.
“I felt like I never left,” he exclaimed.
Now entering his second season with the team, Harris is a familiar face in Rider Nation. However, that’s not the case for plenty of other off-season signings and draft picks.
That includes two of the bigger names the Riders added in free agency in running back, A.J. Ouellete and offensive lineman, Jemarcus Hardrick.
Hardrick spent a small amount of time with the Riders back in 2015 but is happy to be a key piece on the roster nine years later.
“It was great [to put on the colours again]. It was new motivation. I’m excited to be with the guys and excited to be back. I’m just looking forward to rocking out at Mosaic Stadium and having all the fans go crazy,” Hardrick said with a smile.
Hardrick’s energy could be felt throughout Griffith’s Stadium on Sunday as he brought positivity and a known leadership after plays. He drew plenty of smiles from players, coaches, and onlookers.
“I’ve always been the motivator because I’m not the best blocker so I have to do the extra stuff. Try to work the hardest or get the crowd into it because something I’m going to miss a beat but I hope to make up for it with effort,” he smiled.
The enthusiasm wasn’t lost on Head Coach Corey Mace.
“That’s the thing with [Hardrick]. He’s going to bring that every day, [Kian] Schaffer-Baker caught a ball. He ran up to him and gave him a big chest bump and almost knocked him out of the stadium,” Mace joked. “That’s awesome man and that energy is infectious.”
Ouellete was also ecstatic to put on his new colours and embrace his new teammates.
“Since when I came here in February to sign it’s been all love. I’m excited to keep this energy rolling for the fan club and get that first home game win under our belts. We’ve got a smart group, receivers, running backs, multiple guys with fullback, tight end. So it’s going to be fun mixing and matching everybody to get the defence guessing,” Ouellete shared.
Harris was not shy about his excitement for both of them to be on his side of the ball now.
“It’s huge. My jaw hit the floor when I saw we signed Jemarcus and A.J.. I talked to them a little bit leading up to it and I just couldn’t have been more thrilled,” Harris explained. “Those guys, they embody what Saskatchewan is. I think they’re going to fit in well and I think we’re going to be up and running this year.”
Harris and Ouellete both hail from Ohio and even drove over 20 hours together to get to know each other en route to Saskatchewan.
“It was awesome. Lots of talks about anything from conspiracy theories to football, and talked about Jesus quite a bit. We listened to some old school country since we discovered we’re both old school country fans,” Harris laughed.
“We got to know each other. I’m already good friends with Trevor [after that]. Put him down as a lifelong friend,” Ouellete added.
Day one of training camp also marked Mace’s first official season as not just a Saskatchewan Roughrider but in a head coach position.
“I got the groove in Rookie camp,” Mace joked. “But you know I want to make sure these guys are clicking and see what all the coaches are working on. I’m really excited about the staff we have. And the guys seem to be listening to me and it’s great to see.”
Outlette, who spent time with Mace while playing in Toronto, told CTV News that the head coach’s presence was exactly what he was expecting.
“Starting from the team meeting last night. The first thing I told the guys ‘He did not change. That’s exactly who I wanted as a coach,’” he exclaimed. “He’s going to come out here, lead with positive energy, and light a fire under you when you need it.”
Training Camp will resume Monday – beginning at 8:30 am at Griffith’s Stadium.
