'Getting housing into market': City making amendments to development bylaws to accelerate housing

Following unanimous approval from council Wednesday, Regina made some changes to its development bylaws in an effort to accelerate available housing supply.

It stemmed from the federal government’s housing accelerator fund (HAF). An initiative to help municipalities meet a growing demand for housing.

Regina submitted an application for just over $31 million dollars in June 2023.

“There is pressure in terms of the years we can use the money to effect the changes,” said Mayor Sandra Masters. “The point is about getting housing into market.”

The city’s proposal to the federal government included 11 initiatives, designed to increase housing supply at an accelerated pace and enhance certainty in the approvals and building process.

Five of the 11 initiatives relate to adjustments and amendments to zoning or community planning bylaws with the intention to remove barriers to housing development and support the provision of diverse housing options in all areas of the city.

Council passed all five necessary changes.

The changes will permit additional dwelling units within intensification boundaries, increase permitted height limits for mid- and high-density developments and remove parking minimums to support additional development.

“Increased density levels will eventually support investment into public transit, add housing choice and affordability to all areas of the city,” said University of Regina Georgraphy professor Vanessa Mathews.

The changes to height limits bring the maximum height allowed for residential low and high rises from 11m to 15m.

It also removes discretionary heights for several other types of residential buildings.

“It is still a relatively soft market,” explained Regina and Region Home Builders’ Assoc. President Stu Neibergall. “This will be a very gentle approach to improving our density.”

The only exception is for neighbourhoods near Wascana Centre.

The current Wascana Centre Master plan outlines height restrictions for new builds at 13m within the area controlled by the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC).

“The rationale is to maintain a skyline dominated by trees from viewpoints within and outside Wascana Centre,” said executive director Jenna Schroeder. “[It also] preserves views of prominent existing buildings, particularly the legislative building.”

The final two phases will be brought forward to council later in the year.

Those phases include some transit initiatives.