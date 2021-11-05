Girl, 14, sexually assaulted in Regina park: police

REGINA -

A 14-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Candy Cane Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said officers responded to the area around 6:50 p.m. after a report that a man had assaulted the girl in the park and fled.

The victim was located and transported to hospital by EMS.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue hoodie.

Police said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).