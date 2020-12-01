REGINA -- A 17-year old Regina girl has been returned from Calgary to face charges related to a stolen vehicle and abduction of a child.

Regina police said investigations began on Nov. 21 around 8:17 p.m. when police were called to the 2100 block of Albert St. for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police learned through their investigation that a woman, 31, gave three young girls a ride. Her four-year old child was also inside the vehicle.

Police allege that the woman stepped out of her vehicle and one of the youths got behind the wheel of the vehicle and started to drive away. It’s alleged the driver tried to hit the woman with the car.

The suspect allegedly left the child on the street a few moments later, and a pair of people found the child and called police.

Police identified a youth female suspect, who police said fled to Calgary. She was arrested in Calgary on another criminal matter and returned to Regina to appear in court.

The youth who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act is charged with assault with a weapon (motor vehicle), theft of auto and abduction of a child under 14.

She appeared in court Tuesday morning.