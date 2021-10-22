Girl, 9, escapes attempted abduction; police searching for suspect

REGINA -

Regina police are searching for a suspect related to an attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl on Friday.

In a news release, police said the girl was walking back to school in the area of 12th Avenue North and Fairview Road around 12:35-12:45 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man. The man grabbed her but she was able to push away and ran to school to report the incident.

A nearby vehicle was running with the door open, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said.

The suspect is described as a white man, appearing 40 to 50 years old, approximately six feet tall, with brown/grey medium-length hair and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a tank top and dirty stained pants. Police said the vehicle is described as a red truck.

Schools in the area have been notified of the incident and police have increased their presence.

Anyone with surveillance camera footage in the Uplands community is asked to review it for any activity that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with any other information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).